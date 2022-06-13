Florida man gets life in prison for killing co-worker over affair

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Volusia County worker on trial for the February 2021 deadly taking pictures of his coworker at “point blank” vary over the sufferer’s alleged affair together with his spouse was discovered responsible of first-degree homicide on Thursday and sentenced to life in prison, courtroom information present.

WKMG reported that Damian DeRousha, 44, was first arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in the taking pictures of 31-year-old Donald Geno at a automobile upkeep facility in Daytona Beach, the place DeRousha’s spouse additionally labored.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated DeRousha was discovered sitting in his pickup truck after taking pictures Geno, and that he admitted to doing it.

“Somebody made up their mind they were going to commit a murder today,” Chitwood stated final yr. “. . .The impetus behind this as part of the investigation is there seems to be some type of love triangle here.”

According to a report filed by deputies, DeRousha advised investigators that he “lost his mind” upon turning into conscious of the alleged affair earlier that morning.

“He drove here, got out of his car, walked into the garage (and) confronted the individual about an inappropriate relationship with his wife,” Chitwood stated.

Witnesses to the taking pictures advised investigators that DeRousha was “very cool and collected” all through, with not less than one witness who claimed DeRousha shot Geno as soon as extra after he fell to the bottom, deputies stated.

After the final shot, DeRousha allegedly positioned the gun down subsequent to Geno earlier than getting in the truck, ready for legislation enforcement to reach.

DeRousha was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree homicide cost on April 26, 2021.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Karen Foxman sentenced DeRousha to life in prison for the premeditated killing of Geno.