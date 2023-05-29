Florida man gets set on fire by other person at gas station

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man was once doused with fuel and set on fire by some other particular person on Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Tampa. The incident befell round 4:35 PM at the Mobil Gas Station on Bearss Avenue and twenty second Street, the place the 2 people had been considering an altercation. As the altercation escalated, the offender poured fuel on the sufferer earlier than environment him ablaze.

The sufferer was once right away rushed to Tampa General Hospital, and as of now, his situation stays unknown. No information has been equipped in regards to the id of the sufferer or the suspect liable for the assault by the sheriff’s place of work.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 10 Tampa Bay is recently running to acquire additional main points referring to this harrowing incident.