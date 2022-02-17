Florida man hit by a train and survives







The daughter of a man who was transported to the hospital after a train hit his vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, said it’s a miracle he’s alive.It happened before 6 a.m. near Railroad Avenue, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Luis Maniel Paez tried to go around the gates and beat the train as it was nearing the crossing.Paez was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His daughter said when she talked to him on the phone from his hospital bed he told her “it was crazy that he is alive.”The vehicle was split in two. No one was injured on the train.Edmond Deveaux Jr. lives across the street from where the crash happened and says that the intersection is very busy.”If you sit out here long enough,” Deveaux Jr. said. “Watch how many people you see cross the track.”This is the third train crash in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast within the past week.One person was killed after a vehicle was struck by a train in Palm Beach County Sunday.A Brightline train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in Delray Beach after a woman and 3-month-old child escaped. No one was injured, according to Delray fire. Brightline, a privately run inter-city rail route between Miami and West Palm Beach, held a news conference Wednesday to discuss safety when near train crossings.Senior Vice President Ben Porritt said people need to cross at designated spots and only when the gates are up. People should be aware to stop when the lights are flashing and gates are lowering, even if they do not see a train at the time.The company released a video of the crash in order to show the importance of following traffic signs, Porritt said. Brightline said it invested millions of dollars in railroad safety and mental health awareness.Multiple crashes from this week happened because people were trying to cross at undesignated spots to beat the trains, according to officials. Officials warn if you are at a railroad crossing always expect a train.

