Florida man in leopard onesie allegedly stabs roommate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — According to a social media post by way of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, a man from Gainesville has been arrested by way of deputies for allegedly stabbing his roommate previous this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 23, and the roommate, who claimed to were stabbed in the neck by way of his residing spouse, known as 911 for assist. After receiving the decision, deputies right away replied to the home at round 5:45 p.m.

Body digicam photos from the incident displays two deputies getting into the home to make sure the security of the injured roommate and arresting Omar Gutierrez, who’s 32 years previous, with out to any extent further problems.

In the video, we will be able to see the injured roommate strolling out of the home first whilst maintaining his neck. Omar Gutierrez dressed in a leopard-print onesie jumpsuit is observed strolling out of the home together with his fingers up.

Gutierrez has been charged with one depend of tried homicide and is recently being held on the Alachua County Jail with a bond of $1 million. The sheriff’s place of job additionally discussed that they’ve swapped Gutierrez’s cat-themed outfit for a inexperienced and white striped jumpsuit.