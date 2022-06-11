Florida man involved in bar fight, found with 4 grams of Fentanyl in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Thursday night time after he was found with deadly quantities of Fentanyl on Okaloosa Island, in keeping with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Leorsy Acea Larrinaga, 48, was being faraway from the bar at Cash’s Liquor retailer on Santa Rosa Boulevard when a struggle broke out, in keeping with the arrest report.

Okaloosa County deputies found Larrinaga arguing with administration on scene and took him into custody. OCSO found a bag of medicine in Larrinaga’s pocket that field-tested optimistic for Fentanyl. The bag weighed about 4 grams.

Fentanyl is an opioid 10 occasions stronger than morphine. A deadly dose of the drug is just two milligrams, (*4*). The quantity found on Larrinaga may have killed 2,000 folks.

Larrinaga is dealing with a first-degree felony for trafficking fentanyl. He additionally faces battery expenses and resisting arrest.

More in regards to the bar struggle:

According to the arrest report, Larrinaga was being faraway from the bar after a disturbance with the bartender.

Larrinaga fought again towards the safety guard taking him outdoors. The sufferer mentioned Larrinaga pulled on his garments and shoved him into the parking zone.

A second safety guard got here to assist. According to OCSO, Larrinaga swung on the first safety guard and missed, hanging the second man in the face.

OCSO mentioned the second sufferer suffered a two-inch lower above his left eye.

Larrinaga additionally prompted issues on the medical middle after his arrest, in keeping with OCSO. Larrinaga refused to stroll with deputies requiring a number of folks to escort him to jail.