Florida man killed in Memorial Day weekend avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park is identified

June 4, 2022
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Authorities have launched the title of a person who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that moreover injured two completely different climbers at Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park.

The Boulder County coroner’s office recognized the sufferer Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

Two New Mexico climbers had been injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Heart of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor accidents.

A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark’s physique from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, the place rescuers labored in winter circumstances in terrain above 11,500 toes (3,505 meters) on the location near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers within the realm witnessed the slide.

