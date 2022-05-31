Florida man killed in suspected alligator attack, police say

A Florida man was killed in a suspected alligator assault, authorities stated.
The Largo Police Division stated Tuesday it’s investigating the demise of a person at Taylor Lake in Largo, a metropolis within the Tampa Bay space.
“At the moment, detectives imagine the sufferer was in search of Frisbees within the water and a gator was concerned,” the division stated in a press release.
The person was discovered by a customer at Taylor Park, house to a 53-acre freshwater lake, and police had been contacted round eight a.m. Tuesday, in keeping with Largo Police Division spokesperson Megan Santo.
The person’s identification has not been launched pending next-of-kin notification. He was 47-years-old, in keeping with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee, which additionally responded to the scene.
The company was nonetheless working to seize the alligator Tuesday afternoon, Santo stated.
“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to take away a close-by alligator and efforts can be made to find out if it was concerned on this scenario,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee stated in a press release.
Police urged residents and guests to keep away from going close to or swimming within the lake at any time. There aren’t any swimming indicators posted on the lake, in keeping with police.
Deadly alligator bites are uncommon. From 1948 to 2021, Florida reported 442 unprovoked chew incidents from alligators, 26 of which resulted in fatalities, in keeping with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Within the final 10 years, the state has averaged eight unprovoked bites a 12 months that require medical remedy, the company stated.
The probability of somebody being critically injured throughout an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million, in keeping with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee.
The final deadly alligator assault in Florida was in 2019, in keeping with the agency.
A person was bitten within the face by an alligator at Taylor Park in 2020 whereas in search of frisbees within the lake, Tampa ABC affiliate Tampa WFTS reported on the time. The harm was non-life-threatening.