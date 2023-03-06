Florida man Scott Hollingsworth attacked by alligator lurking outside his front door

News

It used to be an excessively unwelcome area name.

A Florida man used to be attacked by an alligator after opening his front door Saturday night time, consistent with a record.

Daytona Beach resident Scott Hollingsworth told WESH that he heard a noise outside his house round 9:42 p.m., and when he stepped outside, “something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.”

He added that he didn’t activate a gentle, so he didn’t get a just right have a look at his assailant, however advised the station that he to start with concept it used to be a canine.

“I stepped back into the house and closed the door,” Hollingsworth mentioned.

When he regarded down, he noticed that he “had a large gash in the side of my leg.”

The house owner, who deliberate to wait this week’s Bike Week, required surgical operation for his harm and advised WESH that “everything’s going well” — however he “probably won’t be biking anytime soon.”

Th Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived at the scene and positioned the 9-foot alligator nonetheless lurking close to Hollingsworth’s front door, Fox News reported.

The reptile used to be euthanized by an company trapper.

Hollingsworth’s assault comes weeks after Gloria Serge, 85, used to be killed by a 10-foot alligator whilst strolling her canine in Fort Pierce, about two hours south of Daytona Beach.

Serge used to be making an attempt to offer protection to her small canine from the large 700-pound gator when it dragged her into the lake outside her retirement group to her dying. Her canine survived the stunning assault.











