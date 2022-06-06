Florida man survives lightning strike in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Individuals all through Central Florida are cleaning up after a weekend of utmost storms. In Lake County, emergency responders reported a person carrying a fishing pole was injured all through a lightning strike Saturday evening time.

Information 6 spoke to the 20-year-old’s mother Monday, who talked about she’s going to’t take into account his luck. She talked about he is already out of the hospital and doing all correct after an in depth title.

The 911 title obtained by Information 6 reveals the person’s father dialed Lake County for help. He knowledgeable dispatchers he went to pick up his son after he was knocked off his ft.

“My son, he was out earlier fishing and I suppose he was on the best way again house and he received struck by lightning,” the daddy knowledgeable dispatch.

The sufferer’s family talked about he was solely a pair blocks away from their home near Wilson Parrish Highway in Umatilla.

“He known as me and mentioned he simply received hit by lightning. I simply picked him up,” his father talked about.

The sufferer’s mother talked about the fishing pole ended up on the alternative aspect of the highway from the place he landed on the underside. When his family often known as 911, they knowledgeable dispatchers he was alert and respiration.

Emergency officers in Lake County say the person was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of warning.

