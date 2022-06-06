Florida man threatens mass shooting at former place of employment in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man accused of threatening a mass capturing at his former place of employment was arrested Friday in Brevard County, an arrest affidavit said.
In response to the Rockledge Police Division, officers had been first referred to as out to the Designer’s Selection Cabinetry on TGK Circle Thursday, after workers instructed officers an worker threatened to commit a mass capturing on the premises.
The worker – later recognized as James Skubak, 24, – allegedly made the verbal threats, “I am going to shoot him within the head,” and “I am going to come again and shoot this b***h up,” in response to the arrest affidavit. Skubak allegedly mentioned he additionally had an AR-15 assault rifle at residence.
STORY: 1 useless after automobile drops from SR-408 onto I-4, Orlando police say
The enterprise fired him that very same day as “a direct results of his habits,” the report said.
The following day, Skubak returned to the enterprise in response to police, and reportedly drove across the constructing yelling at workers who had been standing exterior.
At one level, officers mentioned Skubak reportedly rammed an worker automobile together with his automobile and tried to enter the enterprise.
VIDEO: Household permits Florida deputies to make use of their boat to arrest man on stolen jet ski
“In due consideration of the prevailing surroundings relating to lively shootings over the previous weeks in our nation mixed with Skubak’s subsequent violent habits,” police mentioned that they had possible trigger to arrest Skubak, the affidavit said.
Skubak faces a number of prices together with aggravated battery, assault and stalking.