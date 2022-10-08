Florida man wanted for attacking pregnant woman hit officer with vehicle, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Fort Myers after attempting to flee regulation enforcement and hitting an officer with a automobile, police mentioned.

The Fort Myers Police Department mentioned on Oct. 2, officers have been looking out for a man who was wanted for attacking a pregnant feminine and stealing a automobile throughout a theft.

They later positioned the suspect, 27-year-old Keita Gaymon, on Jackson Street as he sat contained in the automobile, in line with police.

The division mentioned when officers tried to take away Gaymon from the automobile, he tried to drive out of the parking house he was in and hit a detective with the automobile. However, the detective was not injured by the impression.

Police mentioned the suspect hold driving till he crashed right into a fence and deserted the automobile, working away. Officers ultimately discovered him on Central Avenue.

According to the division, Gaymon harm his ankle whereas leaping a fence and was taken to a hospital for therapy. He was then medically cleared and booked into the Lee County Jail for aggravated battery on a pregnant feminine, theft, grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a regulation enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and driving with out a legitimate license.