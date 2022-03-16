Florida manatee feeding program to wind down as temps warm

The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to ravenous Florida manatees will start to wind down quickly because the climate warms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to ravenous manatees in Florida will start to wind down because the climate warms, wildlife officers mentioned Wednesday.

The feeding program at an influence plant on Florida’s east coast to date has offered the slow-moving marine mammals with greater than 128,000 kilos (58,000 kilograms) of meals financed virtually completely by donations from throughout the U.S. and past.

The federal-state effort is geared toward stopping, as a lot as attainable, one other die-off of manatees like Florida noticed in 2021. Final yr, greater than 1,100 manatees died — far above the five-year common of about 202 annual deaths — largely of hunger as a result of their favored seagrass supply of meals is disappearing on account of water air pollution.

This yr, as of March 4, there have been 400 confirmed manatee deaths in Florida, in line with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee. Final yr at the moment, the variety of deaths was 430.

Ron Mezich, who oversees the manatee provisioning effort for the Florida fee, mentioned the feeding program will proceed for an additional week or so till the manatees transfer away from the winter, warm-water foraging spots.

“We’re not completed with our operations this yr. We’re nonetheless attempting to complete this yr and see the way it labored,” Mezich mentioned throughout a web based information convention.

In latest days, the manatee attendance on the Florida energy plant the place feeding takes place has fluctuated from a excessive of 95 on Tuesday to a low of about 40, officers mentioned.

“We’re getting fewer animals on the feeding web site,” mentioned Brian Spears of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We’re monitoring what the animals do and the way they react.”

About 7,500 manatees, also called sea cows, reside in Florida waters. They’re listed federally as a threatened species, though there are efforts to offer them the heightened endangered designation.

As of Wednesday, officers mentioned about 83 manatees are being rehabilitated at aquariums and different amenities throughout the U.S., corresponding to SeaWorld in Orlando. The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta not too long ago took on two younger orphaned manatees, half of a bigger effort by related amenities to take care of them.

The long-term resolution is harder. Air pollution from agriculture, septic tanks, city runoff and different sources is killing the seagrass on which manatees and different creatures rely, however fixing that subject would require money and time.

Florida legislators final yr offered $eight million for a number of seagrass restoration initiatives that may get off the bottom this yr, officers mentioned. However it might take 5 years to get them carried out — that means Florida’s manatees may have extra lettuce subsequent winter.

“It is possible we might have to do that once more,” mentioned Tom Reinert, FWC south regional director.

Wildlife officers stress that folks shouldn’t feed manatees on their very own as a result of it might trigger the animals to affiliate individuals with meals. Anybody who sees a distressed or lifeless manatee ought to name FWC’s wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922.