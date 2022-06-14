Florida men admit to bringing 104 illegal farm workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting firm admitted in federal court docket final week to bringing greater than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri stated 37-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez and 67-year-old Jorge Marin-Perez pleaded responsible to illegal employment of aliens. Their firm, the Marin J. Corporation, entered a responsible plea on April 28 to felony wire fraud.

According to court docket paperwork, Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez admitted to illegal hiring practices from Nov. 17, 2017, by way of Oct. 20, 2018.

Marin-Gomez, who owned the corporate, was answerable for making use of for visas for workers from Mexico. Marin-Perez was concerned within the oversight and decision-making for the applying course of.

The Marin J. Corporation utilized for H-2A visas with the United States authorities, stating that the workers can be employed in Florida to harvest watermelons and blueberries. However, they relocated 104 workers to a farm in Kennett, Missouri, in direct violation of the visa functions. The workers have been used to harvest watermelon and cotton in Kennett.

“These agricultural workers, who were likely looking to simply better their lives through hard work and an honest wage, were instead met with deceit from their employers,” stated HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge R. Sean Fitzgerald.

Both Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez signed a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor in February. According to that settlement, the corporate should pay $165,805 in again wages to 85 workers who have been housed in a former county jail in Missouri. The firm should additionally pay a $75,000 penalty for failure to present meals and pay the required wage, and for charging workers to get hold of employment.

The company is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2. Marin-Gomez and Marin-Perez will every be sentenced on September 7.

“Marin J. Corporation and its owners misused the H-2A visa program in order to enrich themselves at the expense of foreign workers and other American employers,” stated Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Region of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.