Florida Missing Child Alert issue for 13-year-old girl last seen in Bay Harbor Islands – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The government are in search of public help in discovering a 13-year-old girl named Mia Kutner who has been reported lacking from Bay Harbor Islands. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a Florida Missing Child Alert for her on Wednesday night.

The investigators have printed that the teenager used to be last seen across the 10000 block of East Broadview Drive and Kutner stands at a peak of five toes and three inches. She weighs roughly 150 kilos, has brown hair, and brown eyes. The last time she used to be noticed, she used to be dressed in a black tank-top and black pants. She has a birthmark on her proper cheek, and he or she could also be touring on a self-propelled grey scooter.

Authorities have appealed to most of the people to return ahead with any information they are going to have on Mia Kutner’s whereabouts. They can give help via calling both the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774), the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department at 305-866-6242, or 911.

