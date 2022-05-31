Florida mom gets 20 years for drowning daughter

A Florida mother who carried her 4-year-old daughter out to a river and left her to drown admitted Tuesday to a homicide cost in change for a 20-year sentence.
Shakayla Denson, 29, pleaded responsible in a Tampa courtroom to a diminished cost of second-degree homicide for taking her daughter into the Hillsborough River and letting go in August 2018. The lady, Je’Hyrah Daniels, screamed as the present took her away. She drowned quickly after.
Denson was arrested shortly after she was seen strolling out of the river and screaming on the shore.
Denson, who will likely be on probation for 10 years following her launch from jail, additionally pleaded responsible to aggravated little one abuse and grand theft of a motorcar.
The plea deal comes every week earlier than Denson was to face a jury trial. In response to the Tampa Bay Occasions, Denson’s public defenders had been set to argue she was insane and had two psychological well being consultants able to testify to that extent.
“It’s unimaginable to fathom how a mom might drown her personal little one,” Hillsborough state lawyer Andrew Warren stated in an announcement.
“Denson clearly had some severe psychological points, which a number of skilled witnesses discovered — however we weren’t prepared to concede that she was not responsible by cause of madness and keep away from any punishment in any respect. This sentence imposes an applicable punishment and achieves justice for Je’Hyrah.”