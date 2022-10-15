Florida mom paralyzed by COVID-19 walks again following rehabilitation at Orlando hospital

A Florida lady who thought she’d by no means stroll again after she contracted COVID-19 and have become quickly paralyzed, just lately reunited along with her rehabilitation workforce, the place she was capable of stroll in on her personal and unassisted.

Geneva Brier-Daniels, 37, a U.S. Navy veteran and mom of three, awakened unexpectedly unable to maneuver – paralyzed – in September 2021. After initially experiencing COVID-19-like signs, Brier-Daniels was in the end recognized with transverse myelitis, a uncommon situation that causes irritation of the spinal twine, based on a news launch.

She went instantly to the hospital the place she was admitted to Orlando Health’s Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“I’m a ‘go, go, go’ type person. [I’m] up before the kids, go to sleep way after, always juggling a couple side jobs. It halted my life dramatically,” Brier-Daniels stated in a press release.

For the final two years, Brier-Daniels has labored with rehabilitation groups at Orlando Health’s ORMC Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation with one purpose – to attempt to stroll again.

“Geneva would ask me every day, ‘Crissy, am I going to walk again,’” stated Orlando Health bodily remedy medical specialist Crissy Voigtmann in a press release. “I’m always pushing and hoping for the best. She had all the indications that she would start walking again but we didn’t know what that would look like.”

How COVID precipitated such a severe conditition will not be actually identified.

“The reasons we develop it are basically unknown,” stated Dr. Barinder Mahal, a doctor with the Orlando Health Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Institute. “The suspected cause in her case was COVID so we didn’t have a lot of data to see how patients would do over time.”

Recently, Brier-Daniels, with the slight help of a cane, walked again into ORMC to reunite along with her rehabilitation workforce and be a part of different sufferers who’ve been handled for spinal twine accidents.

“This is hard but thankfully they know what they’re doing. Every week there’s something new. I’m progressing in some way. This is not the end for me by any means. I have the cane, which I’m grateful for, but I’m hoping to return to my old self soon,” she stated.