Florida mother fatally shot in front of her 6 children during dispute at park

On Tuesday, a sad incident took place in Oak Grove Park, Miami, Florida, the place a girl was once shot and killed in front of her six children during an issue. According to Miami-Dade police, the mother were given right into a heated argument with a gaggle of folks outdoor the park at round 3 pm. As she drove away, any person pulled out a gun and fired at her SUV. NBC associate WTVJ reported that her automobile struck two different vehicles in consequence.

The crew that shot the lady fled the scene straight away, leaving the mother lifeless at the website online of the capturing. (*6*), the six children weren’t injured during the incident. The police have now not launched any further information in regards to the incident or the lady’s identification.

As police investigators appeared into main points of the incident, a close-by fundamental faculty was once placed on lockdown to make sure protection. Authorities have requested any person with information in regards to the capturing to touch Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).