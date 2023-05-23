Florida motorcyclist charged with DWI after allegedly going 171 mph on Rte. 101 | Crime





This is a listing of all of the states, territories, and nations that can be utilized in a zipper/ postal code box. These come with:

States within the United States:

– Alabama

– Alaska

– Arizona

– Arkansas

– California

– Colorado

– Connecticut

– Delaware

– Florida

– Georgia

– Hawaii

– Idaho

– Illinois

– Indiana

– Iowa

– Kansas

– Kentucky

– Louisiana

– Maine

– Maryland

– Massachusetts

– Michigan

– Minnesota

– Mississippi

– Missouri

– Montana

– Nebraska

– Nevada

– New Hampshire

– New Jersey

– New Mexico

– New York

– North Carolina

– North Dakota

– Ohio

– Oklahoma

– Oregon

– Pennsylvania

– Rhode Island

– South Carolina

– South Dakota

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Utah

– Vermont

– Virginia

– Washington

– Washington D.C.

– West Virginia

– Wisconsin

– Wyoming

Territories of the United States:

– Puerto Rico

– US Virgin Islands

– Armed Forces Americas

– Armed Forces (*171*)

– Armed Forces Europe

– Northern Mariana Islands

– Marshall Islands

– American Samoa

– Federated States of Micronesia

– Guam

Provinces and territories of Canada:

– Alberta

– British Columbia

– Manitoba

– New Brunswick

– Newfoundland

– Nova Scotia

– Northwest Territories

– Nunavut

– Ontario

– Prince Edward Island

– Quebec

– Saskatchewan

– Yukon Territory

Countries:

– United States of America

– US Virgin Islands

– United States Minor Outlying Islands

– Canada

– Mexico, United Mexican States

– Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

– Cuba, (*101*) of

– Dominican (*101*)

– Haiti, (*101*) of

– Jamaica

– Afghanistan

– Albania, People’s Socialist (*101*) of

– Algeria, People’s Democratic (*101*) of

– American Samoa

– Andorra, Principality of

– Angola, (*101*) of

– Anguilla

– Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

– Antigua and Barbuda

– Argentina, Argentine (*101*)

– Armenia

– Aruba

– Australia, Commonwealth of

– Austria, (*101*) of

– Azerbaijan, (*101*) of

– Bahrain, Kingdom of

– Bangladesh, People’s (*101*) of

– Barbados

– Belarus

– Belgium, Kingdom of

– Belize

– Benin, People’s (*101*) of

– Bermuda

– Bhutan, Kingdom of

– Bolivia, (*101*) of

– Bosnia and Herzegovina

– Botswana, (*101*) of

– Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)

– Brazil, Federative (*101*) of

– British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)

– British Virgin Islands

– Brunei Darussalam

– Bulgaria, People’s (*101*) of

– Burkina Faso

– Burundi, (*101*) of

– Cambodia, Kingdom of

– Cameroon, United (*101*) of

– Cape Verde, (*101*) of

– Cayman Islands

– Central African (*101*)

– Chad, (*101*) of

– Chile, (*101*) of

– China, People’s (*101*) of

– Christmas Island

– Cocos (Keeling) Islands

– Colombia, (*101*) of

– Comoros, Union of the

– Congo, Democratic (*101*) of

– Congo, People’s (*101*) of

– Cook Islands

– Costa Rica, (*101*) of

– Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, (*101*) of the

– Cyprus, (*101*) of

– Czech (*101*)

– Denmark, Kingdom of

– Djibouti, (*101*) of

– Dominica, Commonwealth of

– Ecuador, (*101*) of

– Egypt, Arab (*101*) of

– El Salvador, (*101*) of

– Equatorial Guinea, (*101*) of

– Eritrea

– Estonia

– Ethiopia

– Faeroe Islands

– Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

– Fiji, (*101*) of the Fiji Islands

– Finland, (*101*) of

– France, French (*101*)

– French Guiana

– French Polynesia

– French Southern Territories

– Gabon, Gabonese (*101*)

– Gambia, (*101*) of the

– Georgia

– Germany

– Ghana, (*101*) of

– Gibraltar

– Greece, Hellenic (*101*)

– Greenland

– Grenada

– Guadaloupe

– Guam

– Guatemala, (*101*) of

– Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of

– Guinea-Bissau, (*101*) of

– Guyana, (*101*) of

– Heard and McDonald Islands

– Holy See (Vatican City State)

– Honduras, (*101*) of

– Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China

– Hrvatska (Croatia)

– Hungary, Hungarian People’s (*101*)

– Iceland, (*101*) of

– India, (*101*) of

– Indonesia, (*101*) of

– Iran, Islamic (*101*) of

– Iraq, (*101*) of

– Ireland

– Israel, State of

– Italy, Italian (*101*)

– Japan

– Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of

– Kazakhstan, (*101*) of

– Kenya, (*101*) of

– Kiribati, (*101*) of

– Korea, Democratic People’s (*101*) of

– Korea, (*101*) of

– Kuwait, State of

– Kyrgyz (*101*)

– Lao People’s Democratic (*101*)

– Latvia

– Lebanon, Lebanese (*101*)

– Lesotho, Kingdom of

– Liberia, (*101*) of

– Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

– Liechtenstein, Principality of

– Lithuania

– Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of

– Macao, Special Administrative Region of China

– Macedonia, the previous Yugoslav (*101*) of

– Madagascar, (*101*) of

– Malawi, (*101*) of

– Malaysia

– Maldives, (*101*) of

– Mali, (*101*) of

– Malta, (*101*) of

– Marshall Islands

– Martinique

– Mauritania, Islamic (*101*) of

– Mauritius

– Mayotte

– Micronesia, Federated States of

– Moldova, (*101*) of

– Monaco, Principality of

– Mongolia, Mongolian People’s (*101*)

– Montserrat

– Morocco, Kingdom of

– Mozambique, People’s (*101*) of

– Myanmar

– Namibia

– Nauru, (*101*) of

– Nepal, Kingdom of

– Netherlands Antilles

– Netherlands, Kingdom of the

– New Caledonia

– New Zealand

– Nicaragua, (*101*) of

– Niger, (*101*) of the

– Nigeria, Federal (*101*) of

– Niue, (*101*) of

– Norfolk Island

– Northern Mariana Islands

– Norway, Kingdom of

– Oman, Sultanate of

– Pakistan, Islamic (*101*) of

– Palau

– Palestinian Territory, Occupied

– Panama, (*101*) of

– Papua New Guinea

– Paraguay, (*101*) of

– Peru, (*101*) of

– Philippines, (*101*) of the

– Pitcairn Island

– Poland, Polish People’s (*101*)

– Portugal, Portuguese (*101*)

– Puerto Rico

– Qatar, State of

– Reunion

– Romania, Socialist (*101*) of

– Russian Federation

– Rwanda, Rwandese (*101*)

– Samoa, Independent State of

– San Marino, (*101*) of

– Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic (*101*) of

– Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of

– Senegal, (*101*) of

– Serbia and Montenegro

– Seychelles, (*101*) of

– Sierra Leone, (*101*) of

– Singapore, (*101*) of

– Slovakia (Slovak (*101*))

– Slovenia

– Solomon Islands

– Somalia, Somali (*101*)

– South Africa, (*101*) of

– South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

– Spain, Spanish State

– Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist (*101*) of

– St. Helena

– St. Kitts and Nevis

– St. Lucia

– St. Pierre and Miquelon

– St. Vincent and the Grenadines

– Sudan, Democratic (*101*) of the

– Suriname, (*101*) of

– Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands

– Swaziland, Kingdom of

– Sweden, Kingdom of

– Switzerland, Swiss Confederation

– Syrian Arab (*101*)

– Taiwan, Province of China

– Tajikistan

– Tanzania, United (*101*) of

– Thailand, Kingdom of

– Timor-Leste, Democratic (*101*) of

– Togo, Togolese (*101*)

– Tokelau (Tokelau Islands)

– Tonga, Kingdom of

– Trinidad and Tobago, (*101*) of

– Tunisia, (*101*) of

– Turkey, (*101*) of

– Turkmenistan

– Turks and Caicos Islands

– Tuvalu

– Uganda, (*101*) of

– Ukraine

– United Arab Emirates

– United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland

– Uruguay, Eastern (*101*) of

– Uzbekistan

– Vanuatu

– Venezuela, Bolivarian (*101*) of

– Viet Nam, Socialist (*101*) of

– Wallis and Futuna Islands

– Western Sahara

– Yemen

– Zambia, (*101*) of

– Zimbabwe