Florida motorcyclist charged with DWI after allegedly going 171 mph on Rte. 101 | Crime

This is a listing of all of the states, territories, and nations that can be utilized in a zipper/ postal code box. These come with:
States within the United States:
– Alabama
– Alaska
– Arizona
– Arkansas
– California
– Colorado
– Connecticut
– Delaware
– Florida
– Georgia
– Hawaii
– Idaho
– Illinois
– Indiana
– Iowa
– Kansas
– Kentucky
– Louisiana
– Maine
– Maryland
– Massachusetts
– Michigan
– Minnesota
– Mississippi
– Missouri
– Montana
– Nebraska
– Nevada
– New Hampshire
– New Jersey
– New Mexico
– New York
– North Carolina
– North Dakota
– Ohio
– Oklahoma
– Oregon
– Pennsylvania
– Rhode Island
– South Carolina
– South Dakota
– Tennessee
– Texas
– Utah
– Vermont
– Virginia
– Washington
– Washington D.C.
– West Virginia
– Wisconsin
– Wyoming
Territories of the United States:
– Puerto Rico
– US Virgin Islands
– Armed Forces Americas
– Armed Forces (*171*)
– Armed Forces Europe
– Northern Mariana Islands
– Marshall Islands
– American Samoa
– Federated States of Micronesia
– Guam
Provinces and territories of Canada:
– Alberta
– British Columbia
– Manitoba
– New Brunswick
– Newfoundland
– Nova Scotia
– Northwest Territories
– Nunavut
– Ontario
– Prince Edward Island
– Quebec
– Saskatchewan
– Yukon Territory
Countries:
– United States of America
– US Virgin Islands
– United States Minor Outlying Islands
– Canada
– Mexico, United Mexican States
– Bahamas, Commonwealth of the
– Cuba, (*101*) of
– Dominican (*101*)
– Haiti, (*101*) of
– Jamaica
– Afghanistan
– Albania, People’s Socialist (*101*) of
– Algeria, People’s Democratic (*101*) of
– American Samoa
– Andorra, Principality of
– Angola, (*101*) of
– Anguilla
– Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)
– Antigua and Barbuda
– Argentina, Argentine (*101*)
– Armenia
– Aruba
– Australia, Commonwealth of
– Austria, (*101*) of
– Azerbaijan, (*101*) of
– Bahrain, Kingdom of
– Bangladesh, People’s (*101*) of
– Barbados
– Belarus
– Belgium, Kingdom of
– Belize
– Benin, People’s (*101*) of
– Bermuda
– Bhutan, Kingdom of
– Bolivia, (*101*) of
– Bosnia and Herzegovina
– Botswana, (*101*) of
– Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)
– Brazil, Federative (*101*) of
– British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)
– British Virgin Islands
– Brunei Darussalam
– Bulgaria, People’s (*101*) of
– Burkina Faso
– Burundi, (*101*) of
– Cambodia, Kingdom of
– Cameroon, United (*101*) of
– Cape Verde, (*101*) of
– Cayman Islands
– Central African (*101*)
– Chad, (*101*) of
– Chile, (*101*) of
– China, People’s (*101*) of
– Christmas Island
– Cocos (Keeling) Islands
– Colombia, (*101*) of
– Comoros, Union of the
– Congo, Democratic (*101*) of
– Congo, People’s (*101*) of
– Cook Islands
– Costa Rica, (*101*) of
– Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, (*101*) of the
– Cyprus, (*101*) of
– Czech (*101*)
– Denmark, Kingdom of
– Djibouti, (*101*) of
– Dominica, Commonwealth of
– Ecuador, (*101*) of
– Egypt, Arab (*101*) of
– El Salvador, (*101*) of
– Equatorial Guinea, (*101*) of
– Eritrea
– Estonia
– Ethiopia
– Faeroe Islands
– Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
– Fiji, (*101*) of the Fiji Islands
– Finland, (*101*) of
– France, French (*101*)
– French Guiana
– French Polynesia
– French Southern Territories
– Gabon, Gabonese (*101*)
– Gambia, (*101*) of the
– Georgia
– Germany
– Ghana, (*101*) of
– Gibraltar
– Greece, Hellenic (*101*)
– Greenland
– Grenada
– Guadaloupe
– Guam
– Guatemala, (*101*) of
– Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of
– Guinea-Bissau, (*101*) of
– Guyana, (*101*) of
– Heard and McDonald Islands
– Holy See (Vatican City State)
– Honduras, (*101*) of
– Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China
– Hrvatska (Croatia)
– Hungary, Hungarian People’s (*101*)
– Iceland, (*101*) of
– India, (*101*) of
– Indonesia, (*101*) of
– Iran, Islamic (*101*) of
– Iraq, (*101*) of
– Ireland
– Israel, State of
– Italy, Italian (*101*)
– Japan
– Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of
– Kazakhstan, (*101*) of
– Kenya, (*101*) of
– Kiribati, (*101*) of
– Korea, Democratic People’s (*101*) of
– Korea, (*101*) of
– Kuwait, State of
– Kyrgyz (*101*)
– Lao People’s Democratic (*101*)
– Latvia
– Lebanon, Lebanese (*101*)
– Lesotho, Kingdom of
– Liberia, (*101*) of
– Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
– Liechtenstein, Principality of
– Lithuania
– Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of
– Macao, Special Administrative Region of China
– Macedonia, the previous Yugoslav (*101*) of
– Madagascar, (*101*) of
– Malawi, (*101*) of
– Malaysia
– Maldives, (*101*) of
– Mali, (*101*) of
– Malta, (*101*) of
– Marshall Islands
– Martinique
– Mauritania, Islamic (*101*) of
– Mauritius
– Mayotte
– Micronesia, Federated States of
– Moldova, (*101*) of
– Monaco, Principality of
– Mongolia, Mongolian People’s (*101*)
– Montserrat
– Morocco, Kingdom of
– Mozambique, People’s (*101*) of
– Myanmar
– Namibia
– Nauru, (*101*) of
– Nepal, Kingdom of
– Netherlands Antilles
– Netherlands, Kingdom of the
– New Caledonia
– New Zealand
– Nicaragua, (*101*) of
– Niger, (*101*) of the
– Nigeria, Federal (*101*) of
– Niue, (*101*) of
– Norfolk Island
– Northern Mariana Islands
– Norway, Kingdom of
– Oman, Sultanate of
– Pakistan, Islamic (*101*) of
– Palau
– Palestinian Territory, Occupied
– Panama, (*101*) of
– Papua New Guinea
– Paraguay, (*101*) of
– Peru, (*101*) of
– Philippines, (*101*) of the
– Pitcairn Island
– Poland, Polish People’s (*101*)
– Portugal, Portuguese (*101*)
– Puerto Rico
– Qatar, State of
– Reunion
– Romania, Socialist (*101*) of
– Russian Federation
– Rwanda, Rwandese (*101*)
– Samoa, Independent State of
– San Marino, (*101*) of
– Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic (*101*) of
– Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of
– Senegal, (*101*) of
– Serbia and Montenegro
– Seychelles, (*101*) of
– Sierra Leone, (*101*) of
– Singapore, (*101*) of
– Slovakia (Slovak (*101*))
– Slovenia
– Solomon Islands
– Somalia, Somali (*101*)
– South Africa, (*101*) of
– South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
– Spain, Spanish State
– Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist (*101*) of
– St. Helena
– St. Kitts and Nevis
– St. Lucia
– St. Pierre and Miquelon
– St. Vincent and the Grenadines
– Sudan, Democratic (*101*) of the
– Suriname, (*101*) of
– Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands
– Swaziland, Kingdom of
– Sweden, Kingdom of
– Switzerland, Swiss Confederation
– Syrian Arab (*101*)
– Taiwan, Province of China
– Tajikistan
– Tanzania, United (*101*) of
– Thailand, Kingdom of
– Timor-Leste, Democratic (*101*) of
– Togo, Togolese (*101*)
– Tokelau (Tokelau Islands)
– Tonga, Kingdom of
– Trinidad and Tobago, (*101*) of
– Tunisia, (*101*) of
– Turkey, (*101*) of
– Turkmenistan
– Turks and Caicos Islands
– Tuvalu
– Uganda, (*101*) of
– Ukraine
– United Arab Emirates
– United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland
– Uruguay, Eastern (*101*) of
– Uzbekistan
– Vanuatu
– Venezuela, Bolivarian (*101*) of
– Viet Nam, Socialist (*101*) of
– Wallis and Futuna Islands
– Western Sahara
– Yemen
– Zambia, (*101*) of
– Zimbabwe