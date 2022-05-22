Florida News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Florida stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Florida and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org
PENSACOLA — An abortion clinic that serves women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year. 385 words.
TAMPA — For nearly a month, Julie Youngblood has been traveling across Florida to meet with real estate agents. She’s helping the Austin-based company Homeward — which pays cash for homes upfront while homebuyers finalize their own financing — launch in the state’s hot housing market. By Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times. 1285 words. AP Photos.
LAKELAND — Rose Borusovic was born during World War I in Czechoslovakia and moved to the U.S. in 1939, a year when the World’s Fair opened in New York and Adolf Hitler invaded her homeland. On Wednesday, she turned 107,By Breanna Rittman of The Lakeland Ledger. 450 words. AP Photos.
FLORIDA-MONKEYPOX — A “presumptive” case of monkeypox is being investigated in South Florida, state health officials said Sunday.
BKN–HEAT-CELTICS PREVIEW
BOSTON — The Heat were embarrassed in Game 2, losing home-court advantage in their Eastern Conference finals matchup with Boston. Miami returned the favor in Game 3, overcoming a 26-point, first-half deficit en route to a 109-103 victory in which star Jimmy Butler sat in the second half with swelling in his right knee. With Jayson Tatum (stinger) and Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) also suffering injuries late, the Celtics have gone from a chance to take control of the series to trying to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in two months. By Kyle Hightower. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.
HKN–PANTHERS-LIGHTNING
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning aim for a commanding 3-0 series lead when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 1:30 p.m. EDT.
BBN–BRAVES-MARLINS
MIAMI — The Atlanta Braves look to finish off a weekend sweep of the Miami Marlins when the teams meet Sunday afternoon. Game begins 1:40pm. By Santos Perez. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.
BBA–RAYS-ORIOLES
BALTIMORE — After the much-anticipated debut of Adley Rutschman, the Orioles face the Rays in the series finale. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.
