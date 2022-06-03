Florida not anticipating ’emergency posture’ for storm, governor says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is prepared to reply to any storm-related emergencies over the following few days, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned Friday.
Talking in Orlando, the governor mentioned Florida’s Division of Emergency Administration is carefully monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is anticipated to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex because it nears the Florida Peninsula.
“They’re gonna get lots of rain all day at the moment. There’s not anybody in an emergency posture,” DeSantis mentioned. “Persons are simply heeding primary security precautions. You might wish to be inside. However nobody goes into emergency posture.”
DeSantis added the DEM isn’t anticipating an emergency response at this level.
The system is anticipated to carry drenching rain and a flooding menace to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.
“One of many issues that is distinctive about this method is the rain is definitely beating the wind,” DeSantis mentioned. “And so that you’re gonna have a really wet day at the moment, and also you’re gonna most likely have a comparatively dry however windy day tomorrow.”
“We have gotta be prepared it doesn’t matter what,” DeSantis mentioned.
The governor reminded the general public Friday that Florida’s annual Catastrophe Prep Gross sales Tax Vacation runs via June 10. You will not need to pay gross sales tax on choose objects like turbines for $1000 or much less, flashlights for $40 or much less, together with tarps, batteries, and extra.
