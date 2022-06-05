Florida officer faces manslaughter charge in man’s death

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer will in all probability be prosecuted on a manslaughter cost following the lethal capturing of an individual he chased on foot closing December, authorities acknowledged Wednesday.

Joshua Payne, an officer with the Titusville Police Division alongside Florida’s House Coast, turned himself in to jail on Wednesday.

On the day after Christmas, the officer tried to stop James Lowery who matched a top level view of a suspect in a house battery criticism, in step with a report from the Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement, which investigated the demise.

Payne pursued Lowery, and in the middle of the chase, Payne twice fired a Taser at Lowery, nevertheless it was ineffective. At a gate to a home, Lowery turned in direction of Payne and threw a bag of narcotics over the fence, the report acknowledged.

Payne repeatedly suggested Lowery to drop what was in his hand and drew his firearm whereas holding the Taser. The officer suggested Lowery to “get down,” nevertheless Lowery climbed over the gate. With Lowery on the other side of the gate, Payne concurrently pulled the set off on is firearm and Taser, hitting Lowery within the once more of his head and killing him, the FDLE report acknowledged.

No weapons have been found on Lowery or near him, in step with the report.

On-line courtroom knowledge didn’t guidelines an lawyer for Payne.