Florida officer shoots ax-wielding man accused of trying to enter elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a big ax was shot by police after allegedly trying to get inside a Florida elementary school on Friday.
Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene mentioned the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by way of two totally different doorways, First Coast News reported. The school then locked down.
A school security assistant adopted the man off campus to a close-by church, the place Duval County Schools law enforcement officials confronted him. Police mentioned they ordered the man to drop the ax, however he refused and was shot as soon as by an officer.
Police later recognized the man as 37-year-old David Hurley, according to First Coast News. He remained hospitalized in vital situation Saturday.
Hurley faces costs of assault with a lethal weapon with out intent to kill, trespassing on school property with a firearm or different weapon, and aggravated assault on a regulation enforcement officer, first responder or safety guard.