Florida officer shoots man with large ax who allegedly tried to enter elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly making an attempt to get within a Jacksonville elementary school on Friday.

According to a First Coast News report, Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene stated the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by means of two completely different doorways. Then, the school went into lockdown.

A school security assistant adopted the man off campus to a close-by church, the place Duval County Schools law enforcement officials confronted him. Police stated they ordered the man to drop the ax, however he refused, and was shot one time by an officer.

Police later recognized the man as 37-year-old David Hurley, according to First Coast News. He remained in vital situation on the hospital on Saturday.

Hurley faces prices of assault with a lethal weapon with out intent to kill, trespassing on school property with a firearm or different weapon, and aggravated assault on a regulation enforcement officer, first responder or safety guard.