Florida officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Lee County

At least 42 persons are lifeless in Lee County, one in all the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Ian the place rescue and restoration efforts are nonetheless ongoing.

Local officials at the moment are dealing with questions about why they did not urge individuals in the path of the damaging Category 4 hurricane to evacuate sooner.

Last Sunday — three days earlier than the storm landed on the peninsula — the National Hurricane Center predicted that Ian could bring a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet from Englewood to Bonita Beach, which incorporates all of coastal Lee County.

According to the county’s emergency management plan from 2018, even a ten% likelihood of a six-foot storm surge is sufficient to immediate the evacuation of Zone A. That contains the barrier islands, the shoreline and inland areas alongside the Caloosahatchee River.

But officials did not order a compulsory evacuation at the moment, whilst neighboring Charlotte County required residents to go on Monday.

Instead, Lee County authorities waited till Tuesday to institute obligatory evacuations for individuals anticipated to be in the areas most impacted by the storm.

Authorities first ordered the mandatory evacuation of Zone A and components of Zone B earlier than finally expanding it to incorporate all of Zone B and components of Zone C.

That was the identical day the NHC raised the storm surge prediction for Lee County to five to 10 toes.

By Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian made mainland landfall close to Punta Gorda, simply north of Lee County.

Florida officials defended the resolution to evacuate sooner or later earlier than the storm

Local authorities prompt that the quickly altering forecast in the days and hours earlier than Hurricane Ian hit the peninsula made it troublesome to resolve whether or not to order an evacuation.

Lee County Commission Chairman Cecil Pendergrass said during a Sunday press conference that just a few days earlier than the hurricane landed on shore, the county remained outside of the “cone” meteorologists use to visually symbolize a storm’s doable path.

“Seventy-two hours before the storm, we still were not in the cone,” Pendergrass stated. “We were working off of data and went off that data.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis additionally defended the resolution by Lee County officials to order an evacuation after they did.

“But you know — 72 hours, they weren’t even in the cone, 48 hours they were on the periphery. So you gotta make the decisions as best you can,” he stated on Sunday.

The cone, nevertheless, solely reveals the doable path of the heart of a storm, according to the NHC, which says the graphic is commonly misunderstood.

The company says that harmful climate circumstances usually happen outdoors of the cone. The NHC additionally urges individuals to not use the cone to find out if they need to evacuate. Rather, it suggests residents take heed to their native emergency administration businesses.

Kevin Ruane, a commissioner in Lee County, told The New York Times that one other drawback the county confronted on Monday was that colleges had been open though they’d additionally been designated as emergency shelters.

A planning doc reveals the issue of evacuating Lee County

County officials knew that evacuating Lee County wouldn’t be simple.

A 2015 document by the Lee County Emergency Management agency lays out the company’s rationale for the way it decides whether or not to subject an evacuation and likewise warns about the particular challenges dealing with the area.

“Due to our large population and limited road system, Southwest Florida is the hardest place in the country to evacuate in a disaster,” the doc says.

In figuring out whether or not and easy methods to evacuate residents who’re prepared and capable of go, the doc goes on, officials ought to contemplate the dangers of evacuation, the magnitude of the storm and the way disruptive an evacuation could be to residents and companies.

The county had additionally estimated the period of time it might take to evacuate residents underneath a number of completely different situations.

According to the doc, it may take 20 hours to evacuate all of Zones A, B and C into emergency shelters inside Lee County. That timeframe will increase “dramatically” if residents try to depart the county altogether.

