Florida Officials Warn Car Dealers About Revalidation Email Scam – NBC 6 South Florida

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning auto sellers of a brand new electronic mail rip-off asking folks to revalidate their information with the division.

The faux electronic mail tells auto sellers that there’s a new “system update” and that the FLHSMV wants them to “re-validate their profile details” on their web site. It then offers an embedded link to finish your profile. The division says all of that is false.

“The department will never ask dealers to do this,” stated FLHSMV.