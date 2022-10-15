Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s National School Lunch Program for summer time 2022 is about to concern benefits. For every family, dad and mom and guardians can expect shut to $400 per pupil or little one by November.

The Florida Department of Children and Families administers the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which was arrange on the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the P-EBT payments are set to ship $391 per pupil or little one in a one-time fee.

Additionally, issuances will start in October, with recipients in a position to expect their payments by Nov. 30, according to DCF.

DCF mentioned “summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will also be issued for children under age 6 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance during the summer and are participating in a child care setting.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which gives the funding P-EBT and meals stamp benefits just like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, mentioned college students who get free or reduced-price meals could be eligible for P-EBT payments.

Going into extra particular element for a way Florida administers its funds, DCF stories the next assertion on its P-EBT website:

“Households already receiving SNAP benefits will receive Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Households that received P-EBT benefits during the prior school year will receive benefits on their existing P-EBT card, and households that do not have an EBT or P-EBT card will receive a P-EBT card in the mail with benefits automatically loaded.”

(Florida P-EBT card, back and front. Courtesy: DCF)

According to DCF, college students are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits if the next situations are met:

Children in School The pupil attended a college throughout college yr 21-22 that participated in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and The pupil was eligible free of charge or reduced-price lunch by the NSLP or attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) college (faculties the place all college students are eligible free of charge or reduced-price lunch by the NSLP), or The pupil applies free of charge or reduced-price lunch by the NSLP in the course of the coated summer time interval and is permitted; this contains free or reduced-price lunch eligibility decided by direct certification by SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Medicaid eligibility.

Children in Child Care A baby underneath the age of 6 who doesn’t already obtain Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits as a pupil is eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits if: The little one is underneath age 6 as of September 1, 2021 A SNAP recipient in the course of the coated summer time interval.



For those that may have help, an application will assist decide eligibility for this system. The P-EBT playing cards shall be mailed to beneficiaries in the event that they haven’t already acquired their playing cards, in accordance to DCF.