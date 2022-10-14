FLORIDA PANTHERS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH POINTSKASH

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Florida Panthers introduced in the present day a multi-year partnership with PointsKash, the primary rewards factors redemption utility.

Fans will now have the distinctive alternative to interact with the PointsKash cell utility and obtain money, crypto and NFT rewards for each buy at FLA Live Arena whereas permitting them to make funds at any Panthers level of sale.

“We’re excited to partner with the first blockchain enabled conversion platform, PointsKash on this unique opportunity for fans to earn and spend their points for rewards at FLA Live Arena,” stated Florida Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton.

FLA Live Arena patrons will be capable of interact with PointsKash pre-game, in addition to throughout and post-game, to win rewards factors as prizes to spend anyplace.

“We can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to reward themselves while attending the game that matters to them and engaging with the sport in a whole new way,” stated Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash.

This is PointsKash’s first partnership with a National Hockey League crew.

More information about PointsKash is on the market by visiting pointskash.com/.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an modern first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that providers shoppers, rewards factors issuers and retailers within the conversion of loyalty reward factors to money. Our service provider cost processing providers crew has over 40 years of expertise serving small, medium, and enterprise-level companies, together with native, regional, and nationwide comfort retailer gasoline stations, auto dealerships, producers, sporting occasions, e-gaming organizations and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with extra help in Kansas City, Missouri.

