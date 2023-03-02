Florida personal injury attorney accused of stealing more than $840K from clients – Action News Jax

A personal injury attorney in west-central Florida is accused of stealing more than $840,000 from clients, government mentioned.

Christopher Michael Reynolds, 44, of Pinellas Park, used to be arrested Monday and charged with 13 counts of grand robbery, together with one depend of grand robbery from an individual 65 years of age or older, in line with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on-line reserving information. He additionally faces two counts of cash laundering.

During a news conference on Monday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri mentioned that no less than 16 clients had their circumstances settled after which had their cash stolen.

According to the sheriff, Reynolds, whose apply used to be positioned in Seminole, used to be meant to refer his clients — most commonly sufferers of car injuries — to scientific suppliers through issuing a “letter of protection,” WFLA-TV reported. He used to be then meant to invoice fees to the insurance coverage corporations of the drivers who had been at fault within the injuries, in line with the tv station.

Gualtieri mentioned that Reynolds took more than $100,000 each and every from a couple of clients, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the sheriff, Reynolds allegedly spent more than $30,000 on OnlyFans, an grownup content material subscription carrier, the newspaper reported. He additionally spent more than $400,000 on PayPal and more than $24,000 on Uber, a ride-sharing app, Gualtieri mentioned. The sheriff added that Reynolds allegedly spent more than $25,000 on MMbill, an nameless billing web page, WFLA reported.

Gualtieri mentioned the place of job used to be first notified about Reynolds in October 2022 through one of his alleged sufferers, in line with WFTS-TV. The former shopper mentioned that Reynolds stopped speaking with them and didn’t pay the scientific expenses or give them any agreement cash, in line with a news unencumber from the sheriff’s place of job.

The first time Reynolds allegedly took cash from clients used to be in December 2018, the sheriff’s place of job mentioned.

According to WFTS, Reynolds used to be suspended through the Florida Supreme Court on Dec. 15, 2022, in consequence of the allegations. A abstract of the suspension order, posted at the Florida Bar’s website, states that Reynolds “abandoned his law practice without notice.”

“They’re licensed to practice law,” Gualtieri mentioned in a news release. “They’ve got the boxes checked, they’ve got the credentials, they’ve got the credibility that goes with that, and they’re really just a thief who is ripping them off.”

Reynolds remained in prison, with bail set at $395,000, on-line information display. He can be arraigned on March 20, on-line courtroom information display.