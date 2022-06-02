Florida police investigating whether driver who struck and killed dog-walker set his SUV on fire

NEWNow you can hearken to Fox Information articles!
New pictures launched by the Florida Freeway Patrol recommend that the hit-and-run suspect being wanted placing and killing canine walker Wednesday may need set fireplace to the car that was concerned.
The Florida Freeway Patrol stated Casselberry police positioned an deserted SUV a couple of mile away from the lethal hit-and-run collision that killed a 63-year-old man strolling his canine Wednesday night time close to the intersection of Eagle Circle and Shadow Oak Drive.
Authorities stated the sufferer walked into the trail of the car and was truck. The driving force fled the scene.
The canine was unhurt and is within the custody of animal management, in line with Florida Freeway Patrol.
Pictures of the SUV believed to be concerned within the crash present that it could have caught fireplace, and the State Fireplace Marshal is investigating whether or not it was potential arson, FOX 35 Orlando reported.
Investigators are in touch with the proprietor of the car and are working to find out who was driving on the time of the incident. No arrests have been introduced as of Thursday afternoon.