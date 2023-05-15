Florida police searching for clues in 2022 Mother’s Day shooting that left woman paralyzed

A devastating drive-by shooting that passed off on Mother’s Day left a 20-year-old woman paralyzed in South Florida. A 12 months later, her mom continues to be searching for solutions referring to who’s accountable for her daughter’s struggling and detectives are running tirelessly to seek out new clues.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) reported that the incident passed off on May 8, 2022, round 10:30 p.m. Dru’Niyyia Griffin and a person had been sitting within a parked automotive positioned in the 2800 block of Northwest fifteenth Court visiting any person, when some other car drove through and unleashed a couple of pictures. Deputies discovered Griffin with a couple of gunshot wounds in the motive force’s seat of the auto, a black Honda Accord. Paramedics briefly took her to Broward Health Medical Center for remedy. The guy, who was once additionally in the auto with Griffin, arrived on the identical sanatorium in a while later on to be handled for minor accidents.

Griffin, who’s now paralyzed from the waist down, wishes ongoing long-term care. Nevertheless, detectives proceed to paintings arduous in makes an attempt to spot the shooters and their motives. According to a news document through WSVN Channel 7, she stays in severe situation and will have to obtain her vitamin via a feeding tube.

“It’s been a whole year, and we need justice,” a circle of relatives member advised WSVN 7 News. “I don’t know how you can live and not – knowing you hurt someone,” some other circle of relatives member advised the TV station.

BSO has launched safety photos of other people shooting from within a passing car whilst bullets hit Griffin’s automotive, inflicting no less than 4 witnesses to run for quilt. Investigators suspect the shooters’ car is a depressing SUV.

If you might have any information concerning the incident, please touch BSO Violent Crimes Unit Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328. If you desire to stay nameless, please touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or discuss with their site at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anyone who supplies information resulting in an arrest of the shooters would possibly obtain a praise of as much as $5,000.