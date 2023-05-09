Florida police searching for missing and endangered teen last seen leaving school





The police of the School District of Palm Beach County are these days looking out for a missing and endangered youngster named Caleb Matthew Larsh. The 16-year outdated was once last seen leaving Turning Points Academy situated in West Palm Beach on Monday morning. However, officers didn’t expose the explanation why Caleb is regarded as to be in peril. Authorities knowledgeable that he was once last seen dressed in khaki pants and a purple hoodie. Caleb is 5 ft, 9 inches tall and weighs 159 kilos. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It is necessary to notice that he’s identified to make use of the identify Matthew as his first identify and Larkin as his last identify as a substitute of Larsh.

Officials printed that Caleb generally frequents Vedado Park situated at 3710 Paseo Andalusia, West Palm Beach. The government have asked any person with information about his whereabouts to touch Det. Martha Lopez at 561-434-8700 or Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will also be reached at (800)458-TIPS to assist to find the missing youngster.

In different news, 3 males had been not too long ago arrested for stealing catalytic converters.





