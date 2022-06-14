Florida politicians sharing thoughts on the Jan. 6 public hearings



WINK NEWS

Critical testimony got here on Monday in the Jan. 6 public hearings from individuals in former President Trump’s circle.

All 4, together with his former marketing campaign supervisor, testified that he was advised widespread election fraud claims have been false.

Republicans are actually involved over the proof offered in these hearings.

The video is fascinating, and the testimony is fascinating, however the response to the choose committee listening to on Jan. 6 is combined.

Trey Gowdy, the former South Carolina House consultant, stated on Fox News that the hearings want to incorporate cross-examination of witnesses.

WINK News requested Florida’s commissioner of Agriculture and solely statewide elected Democrat, Nikki Fried, how she would defend the lack of cross-examination.

“This is not an actual trial,” stated Fried,

Fried, who’s working for governor, stated cross-examination can, and will, come if the Department of Justice, or some other authorities company, prices Trump.

She believes most Republican politicians usually are not, and by no means have been, concerned with the complete fact.

“I think that this is really just their opportunity to try to spin this and try to, really, kind of put some negative tone on this,” stated Fried.

There’s additionally criticism that the committee solely performs choose clips from the witnesses.

Republican Congressmen Greg Stuebe and Byron Donalds, who stated that is only a partisan TV present, stated on Friday that they don’t belief cherry-picked video.

“I would love to see all of the actual factual evidence and let the American people decide for themselves,” stated Stuebe.

(*6*) stated Donalds.

The two congressmen wish to see all of the movies.

So does Naples resident Christopher Worrell, who faces a number of capitol riot prices. He appeared in a brief clip throughout Thursday’s listening to.

Worrell’s legal professional advised the News-Press that the video was used for ‘production’ and was cropped, edited, incomplete and untruthful.

Fried stated that the legal professional ought to present his proof and stated it’s telling nobody has come out to specific that their statements have been taken out of context.

“We are living in a time where it is not hard to get your voice out,” Fried stated.

If you wish to watch a recap of Monday’s public listening to occasions, you are able to do so in the video beneath.