Florida politics, mental health after trauma, The Keys’ tourism booms again

On this Tuesday, Might 31, version of Sundial:
Florida politics
New efforts to decrease your property insurance coverage prices are actually regulation. So are new guidelines to attempt to make apartment buildings safer.
Throughout a particular session final week, Florida lawmakers rapidly handed payments that handle roof upkeep for householders, hovering insurance coverage premiums, and added obligatory apartment inspections in response to final yr’s tragedy in Surfside.
Mary Ellen Klas, Capitol bureau chief for the Miami Herald, joined Sundial to focus on takeaways from the brand new legal guidelines and talk about the politics that is been brewing forward of the midterm elections.
“I feel that the entire level of the property insurance coverage particular session was to have legislators do one thing that they did not do throughout the common session,” she stated. “They realized that this was too massive of a difficulty, or this difficulty was too daunting, to make any speedy adjustments. So that they patched collectively sufficient of a package deal that they suppose can have some longer-term impact. I do not suppose the apartment stuff was actually a distraction.”
She defined that a lot of the new apartment security legal guidelines had been labored out throughout the common session earlier within the yr, so this time a particular session was solely wanted for the ultimate particulars. And when the elementary faculty capturing occurred in Uvalde, Texas final week, lawmakers had been nonetheless gathered collectively in Tallahassee. Klas detailed how lawmakers’ responses to that tragedy are tied to the divisive politics on the state stage:
“The Florida legislature did one thing fairly exceptional in 2018 when the Parkland bloodbath occurred. And that was for the primary time in a era, they handed gun management. They restricted the age of someone who may buy a gun from 18 to 21. They banned bump shares. They put new pink flag legal guidelines in place. However when this tragedy occurred in Texas, they determined that it was not necessary to return to that and strengthen Florida’s legal guidelines. I feel they suppose issues are working simply superb,” Klas stated. “There isn’t a extra discuss, no extra discuss of strengthening Florida’s legal guidelines, no discuss of banning assault rifles, banning high-capacity ammunition. That is simply not on the desk. And I do not anticipate it to return.”
Psychological well being after trauma
Chances are high you’ve seen photos and heard tales about final week’s faculty capturing in Uvalde, Texas.
These photos and tales will be triggering — and they need to be. A lone gunman killed 21 folks, 19 of those that died had been youngsters.
It’s a tragedy that’s all too acquainted right here in South Florida. Simply 4 years in the past, the Parkland faculty capturing occurred, the place 17 had been killed and 17 others injured.
The trial for that confessed shooter is simply in its starting levels now.
Information like this may be troublesome to digest. And nowadays, we are able to’t escape it. With social media, these photos and tales comply with us in all places.
Dr. Jessica J. Ruiz, the Chief Psychologist and Director for Behavioral Well being Associates of Broward, the Counseling Facilities of Goodman Jewish Household Providers, joined Sundial to speak about some habits you may implement to handle your psychological well being whereas nonetheless being knowledgeable.
“It is good to do a private stock. Know what are the issues that assist me be ok with myself and type of check-in? Have I been doing that currently?” stated Ruiz. “If, nonetheless, you are noticing that it is getting fairly onerous to type of make it by way of day-to-day, and it is not simply having one or two days which might be type of off, nevertheless it’s now changing into a extra constant sample. It’s a good time to succeed in out [to a trained professional].”
Ruiz has labored with the Parkland neighborhood after the varsity capturing that occurred in 2018.
The Keys’ tourism booms once more
It is grow to be dearer so that you can take a trip within the Keys.
Parking, meals and particularly inns are all prices to consider once you’re planning a weekend getaway on the state’s southernmost level.
Just lately, industrial actual property agency, Berkadia, put out a report that discovered The Keys are the “greatest performing market within the nation” in relation to lodge room occupancy, common day by day fee and income per out there room.
All these elements add as much as a a lot busier vacationer scene in Key West than what we noticed throughout the pandemic.
WLRN’s reporter for the Florida Keys, Nancy Klingener, joined Sundial to debate what the information is telling us about tourism in The Keys proper now, how sustainable this development is and the impression it’s having on residents.
