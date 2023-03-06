Florida Rapper Arrested For Murder After Bragging About It In Music Video

A Florida rapper has been arrested for the homicide of a neighborhood gang member after he allegedly documented the crime for a song video.

According to Polk County deputies, Lakeland, Florida resident La’Darion Chandler, 19-years-old, shot John McGee, 33, within the again after the 2 exchanged phrases on the street. The incident came about on December 17.

McGee, who was once launched from jail two months prior, on October 8, was once a identified gang member who went through “Bang Bang.”

“He’s a troublemaker, make no mistake about it, but he shouldn’t have died,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd informed Fox 13 of the sufferer. “But on December 17, two months after he was released from prison, he was shot in the back.”

McGee was once taken to the sanatorium after the taking pictures the place he was once anticipated to recuperate however succumbed to his accidents 24 days later after refusing correct remedy.

“He was going to get well and go back and seek revenge on his own against this other opposing gang member,” Judd added of McGee’s refusal to cooperate with government. “What we believe is he wanted to take care of it himself. He didn’t want that gang member locked up because if he was locked up, he couldn’t get to him.”

“He was mean-mugging. He was bad-eyeing the other gang members and as a result, the event occurred,” Judd added of the taking pictures they’re calling the results of “testosterone overload.”

Meanwhile, Judd tells the news outlet that all through their investigation, Chandler — who was once on juvenile detention on the time of the taking pictures — was once apprehended through police after he pulled a gun on any other guy simply blocks clear of the place McGee was once shot and so, he was once thrown within the clinker. That person on the other hand, didn’t die.

As the investigation persevered, government realized of a rap video wherein Chandler detailed McGee’s taking pictures.

“He’s not much of a rapper. My rapper expert says he doesn’t sing well. He doesn’t move well. He’s just a terrible rapper. But, he’s a stupid rapper. He not only makes a rap video about shooting somebody, but he also admits to shooting the guy in the back. I’m a coward rapper, that’s what I am. Watch me shoot the guy in the back,” Judd mentioned.

Though, police are nonetheless at the hunt for the homicide weapon — providing a $5,000 praise in addition — Chandler was once charged with first-degree homicide.

“When we laid that first-degree murder warrant on him, subsequent to that, he started crying like a baby that lost his pacifier, and ostensibly his gun was his pacifier. He bragged that he carried a gun all the time, and he would shoot it at his rivals,” mentioned Judd.

“We want the gun. We want the gun that’s been pushed around. We know it’s been pushed around. We want the gun that killed John McGee.”

Chandler’s arrest was once reportedly the results of a newly shaped Gang Task Force.