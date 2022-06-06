Florida reports 60,204 new COVID cases as US health officials say some areas should consider masks again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal well being officers are warning areas throughout the U.S. the place COVID-19 instances are rising to contemplate indoor masking as quickly as once more.

Well being officers talked about a few third of the U.S., primarily throughout the Northeast and Midwest, are being considered at elevated hazard, in response to the Related Press, and persons are areas the place people ought to already be considering sporting masks indoors — nevertheless Individuals elsewhere ought to moreover take uncover.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, talked about “we urge native leaders to encourage use of prevention methods like masks in public indoor settings and growing entry to testing and therapy.”

In response to the rising number of instances, the White Home launched U.S. households can request one different eight free at-home assessments to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service. The third spherical brings to 16 the entire number of free assessments obtainable to each U.S. household as a result of this system started earlier this yr. Households have been eligible to acquire Four assessments all through each of two earlier rounds of ordering by way of the website.

This week, the Meals and Drug Administration licensed COVID-19 booster images for teenagers 5-11. The FDA’s authorization opens a third shot of Pfizer’s vaccine to elementary-age kids, too — a minimum of 5 months after their remaining dose. Advisers to the CDC met afterward and adopted the panel’s suggestion to open a third shot to the age group.

“Vaccination with a major sequence amongst this age group has lagged behind different age teams leaving them weak to critical sickness,” Walensky talked about in a press launch.

Regardless of the rising number of instances, well being officers are noting fewer deaths compared with early on throughout the pandemic. Nonetheless, the U.S. lack of life toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million. The lack of life toll decrease than 2 half years into the outbreak is based on lack of life certificates data compiled by the CDC’s Nationwide Middle for Well being Statistics.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

Under is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the CDC and the U.S. Dept. of Well being and Human Companies on Could 20:

Circumstances

The CDC reported 8,501 new instances on Friday, based totally on day-to-day reporting it’ll get from the Florida Division of Well being.

There have been 60,204 new coronavirus instances over the last two weeks.

Florida has seen 6,058,248 instances as a result of the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

The Florida Division of Well being reported a cumulative lack of life toll in Florida of 74,330. There have been 270 fatalities recorded over the earlier two weeks, which we get by subtracting the number of deaths reported by DOH two weeks up to now (74,060) from the current cumulative lack of life toll.

The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida when the brand new weekly reporting methodology began.

Hospitalizations

The state Company for Well being Care Administration deleted its current COVID-19 hospitalization database and the state just isn’t reporting what variety of victims have been hospitalized with the virus. Nonetheless, Florida stays to be required to report that data to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and the CDC continues to launch that data on-line. Essentially the most up-to-date hospital numbers current 1,644 grownup and 36 pediatric victims in Florida.

Positivity payment

The Florida Division of Well being reported the % of optimistic outcomes from coronavirus assessments was 13.4% for the weeks of Could 13-Could19 nevertheless did not current what number of people have been examined in the midst of the earlier two weeks. Well being officers say the pace ought to keep between 5% and 10% to indicate a gaggle has a preserve of the virus and is curbing infections.

Under is the Central Florida space breakdown of recent instances and new vaccination numbers between Could 13- Could 19.

County Whole instances as of Could 19 New instances since Could 13 Whole people vaccinated P.c of 5+ inhabitants vaccinated Brevard 138,165 1,437 408,446 70% Flagler 23,008 206 78,284 70% Lake 87,622 778 247,461 69% Marion 84,833 413 224,635 63% Orange 389,751 4,071 1,061,765 78% Osceola 117,211 1,082 313,714 83% Polk 205,295 1,757 452,666 67% Seminole 106,994 1,061 322,805 70% Sumter 22,767 269 100,285 74% Volusia 119,858 1,023 348,873 66%

