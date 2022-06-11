Florida Republican candidates have raised $110.6 million more than Democrats – Ballotpedia News

In Florida, state-level candidates have raised $174.8 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Mar. 31, 2022. Democratic candidates have raised $16.7 million and Republican candidates have raised $127.3 million.
Florida Campaign Finance Snapshot (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)
Top 10 Democratic candidates, by donations (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)
In the 2022 election cycle, 164 state-level Democrats have filed marketing campaign finance experiences with the Florida Department of State. Here are the ten Democratic candidates who have raised essentially the most.
|Rank
|Democratic Candidate
|Total Raised
|1.
|Charlie Crist
|$8,254,576.68
|2.
|Nicole Nikki Fried
|$1,909,840.25
|3.
|Reggie Gaffney
|$534,019.19
|4.
|Hillary Cassel
|$388,680.46
|5.
|Annette Taddeo
|$358,149.81
|6.
|Allison Tant
|$288,137.49
|7.
|Lauren Book
|$260,135.00
|8.
|Loranne Ausley
|$209,503.63
|9.
|Lori Beth Berman
|$209,380.00
|10.
|Janet Cruz Rifkin
|$180,833.06
Top 10 Republican candidates, by donations (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)
During the identical time interval, 153 Republicans have filed marketing campaign finance experiences with the Florida Department of State. These are the ten Republican candidates with the very best reported donations for the 2022 election cycle thus far.
|Rank
|Republican Candidate
|Total Raised
|1.
|Ron DeSantis
|$96,223,650.28
|2.
|Wilton Simpson
|$6,606,668.79
|3.
|Ashley Moody
|$4,944,887.81
|4.
|Chad Chronister
|$1,133,337.00
|5.
|Jimmy Patronis
|$957,132.42
|6.
|Colleen Burton
|$843,417.60
|7.
|Jason Fischer
|$824,631.19
|8.
|Ed Hooper
|$765,194.92
|9.
|Ray Rodrigues
|$608,757.31
|10.
|Blaise Ingoglia
|$516,492.75
In some states, officeholders could settle for donations to their marketing campaign accounts when they don’t seem to be up for election. Those donations are included in candidate marketing campaign finance numbers.
The information above are based mostly on marketing campaign finance experiences that energetic Florida candidate PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Transparency USA publishes marketing campaign finance information following main reporting deadlines. State or federal regulation could require filers to submit further experiences.
|Report Name
|Report Due Date
|2022 This fall Data (2021 M12)
|1/10/2022
|2022 M3
|4/11/2022
|2022 Primary 2
|7/8/2022
|2022 Primary 5
|8/5/2022
|2022 General 1
|9/2/2022
|2022 General 3
|9/30/2022
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who’re working collectively to offer marketing campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.