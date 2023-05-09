Florida roundup – Ballotpedia News

Florida is scheduled to carry elections on May 16, 2023, and quite a lot of applicants have already crammed out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, permitting electorate to listen to at once from those applicants about what motivates them to run for place of job. The survey responses are a method to lend a hand electorate make knowledgeable selections within the upcoming elections.

Below are make a choice responses from one of the applicants who finished the survey as of May 8. To learn their complete responses, merely click on on their identify on the backside of this text.

John Draper (R) is vying for a place on Jacksonville City Council District 14, and the overall runoff election takes position on May 16. Here’s how Draper responded the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view keen about?

“Reducing neighborhood crime by promoting youth athletic programs and fully funding the maintenance and expansion of our neighborhood parks and athletic facilities.”

John Draper (R) is vying for a place on Jacksonville City Council District 14.

Robert Fox (R) is working for a place within the Florida House of Representatives District 24, and the particular common election will happen on May 16. Below used to be Fox’s reaction to What spaces of public coverage are you in my view keen about?

“Justice reform, I would have to say it’s probably one of the most important things and it ties in with transparency and accountability. …”

Robert Fox (R) is working for a place within the Florida House of Representatives District 24.

Jimmy Peluso (D), however, is a candidate for Jacksonville City Council District 7, and the overall runoff election can even happen on May 16. In his reaction to the similar query, Peluso mentioned he used to be keen about the next: “Infrastructure, transportation, homelessness, affordability and creating equity.”

Jimmy Peluso (D), however, is a candidate for Jacksonville City Council District 7.

Apart from our Candidate Connection survey, be at liberty to try different comparable articles on Ballotpedia's web site for extra election pointers and guides.