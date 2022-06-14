Florida school bus driver already accused of driving drunk admittedly shows up to court hearing impaired

A Florida school bus driver who’s accused of driving drunk with youngsters on board his bus was in a Flagler County courtroom on Monday.

It was a chaotic hearing that was delayed by greater than two hours after authorities stated the accused, Mark McNeil, confirmed up late to court.

Once the hearing started, the previous bus driver stored interrupting the choose, attempting to apologize for his alleged actions. The choose ultimately introduced a cease to the hearing.

“I think you are impaired,” the choose stated to McNeil. “We want to get you tested for drugs and alcohol.”

But McNeil refused to comply, telling the choose he was “not getting tested.” That’s when the choose ordered McNeil to be positioned into custody.

At first, McNeil denied the accusations that he was drunk within the courtroom however in the end instructed the choose, “No, I am impaired.”

McNeil is dealing with prices of 14 counts of felony baby neglect. He is accused of driving a Flagler County school bus drunk 4 instances the authorized restrict within the afternoon earlier this yr in February. According to an arrest report, his coworkers stated they smelled alcohol on McNeil, and after they reported it to his supervisors, McNeil nonetheless acquired on a bus for his route to which he was not assigned.

He was taken away in handcuffs and the court is predicted to reconvene on Wednesday.