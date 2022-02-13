Florida school bus driver was drunk, four times legal limit with 40 kids on board







A school bus driver in Palm Coast, Florida, has been arrested, accused of driving drunk while students were on board. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Mark McNeil is accused of driving the school bus drunk with 40 students from Buddy Taylor Middle School, part of Flagler Schools, on board. The sheriff said McNeil’s blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit. No children were hurt. “Stop. Don’t hit me. Don’t hit me. Stop it. Don’t hit me,” McNeil is heard saying on body cam footage. The video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s office shows the moment deputies arrested McNeill for allegedly driving a school bus full of students — drunk. “Get all the way back. Help. Scoot all the way back. You banged my head,” the chatter on the video goes. “He is a complete idiot to be that drunk, that impaired and now wants to endanger 40 other kids and untold number of drivers on the road,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. According to the sheriff’s office, McNeil arrived at work Wednesday afternoon smelling of alcohol. A co-worker reported it to a supervisor. But by that time, McNeil had already driven off. He was in the wrong school bus too. “And went to Buddy Taylor Middle School to pick up the students he was going to transport home,” Staly said. Deputies say McNeil picked up 40 students and began his route. School officials said they tried multiple times to get him to pull over using the bus’s radio, but he ignored it. Eventually, the sheriff’s office says, school officials caught up to McNeil and managed to get him to stop the bus. “And when he opened the door to get out of the bus he fell out of the door and landed on the ground,” Staly said. McNeil was taken to the hospital where deputies say he tried to run away but was quickly arrested. A breathalyzer revealed McNeil had a blood alcohol level of 0.32, four times the legal limit. “That’s really alarming to find that they hired someone that would get our kids in a bus under the influence,” parent Lloyd Becker said. The school district says it cannot comment on the ongoing investigation but did say McNeil is currently on paid leave. They stressed student safety is very important. McNeil is charged with DUI, resisting an officer and one count of child neglect. He could face up to 39 additional child neglect charges for every student that was on that bus.





