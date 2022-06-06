Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting | Florida News | Orlando

Within the complicated aftermath of the varsity capturing in Uvalde, Texas, officers have appeared all over the place however the blindingly apparent whereas attempting to pin blame for the tragedy.
After a rousing spherical of “schools should have one door” that in all probability induced sleepless nights among the many nation’s hearth marshals, officers in a single Florida college district have provide you with a brand new answer: no more backpacks.
Wagering which you could’t carry a gun if you cannot carry something, the Broward County Public Faculties introduced a ban on bookbags for the ultimate days of the varsity yr. In a letter to oldsters over the weekend, they stated the transfer was taken out of an “overabundance of warning for safety causes.” The ban begins tomorrow and all college students have been inspired to make use of Monday to return any objects to the varsity forward of summer season break.
Whereas district officials say the bookbag ban has been coverage in Broward for a number of years at “lots of their district colleges,” this seems to be the primary district-wide prohibition on luggage.
The transfer comes after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 college students and two academics at a Texas elementary college. The shooter was allowed to roam within the college for over an hour whereas police waited outdoors, and the story of how the shooter was in a position to keep enter the constructing and keep for therefore lengthy has been muddled by local authorities.