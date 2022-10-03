Florida school shooter contemplated massacre for years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz informed a prosecution psychiatrist he started considering mass homicide whereas in center school. Videos of Dr. Charles Scott’s interviews with Cruz performed Monday confirmed Cruz had intensive information of earlier mass killings at Columbine High School, Virginia Tech University and elsewhere. Cruz informed Scott he researched these killers to form his personal plans. Cruz pleaded responsible final 12 months to the 2018 murders of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His trial is barely to determine whether or not he’s sentenced to loss of life or life with out parole. Scott is attempting to rebut the protection rivalry that Cruz’s mind was broken by his beginning mom’s heavy consuming.

