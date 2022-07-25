Florida school shooter’s AR-15 rifle shown to his jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors within the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz received their first view Monday of the AR-15-style rifle he used to homicide 17 college students and employees members 4 years in the past at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, staring intently because it was carried to the entrance of the courtroom.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz eliminated the black semi-automatic Smith & Wesson from a cardboard field and carried it to Broward sheriff’s Sgt. Gloria Crespo stated it was present in a third-floor stairwell after the Feb. 14, 2018, bloodbath. Video seen by jurors beforehand confirmed Cruz positioned it on the touchdown together with his backpack and the black shooter’s vest he had been sporting earlier than fleeing the school.

The protection objected to the weapon’s introduction, saying with out clarification that it lacked relevance and was unfairly prejudicial. The protection additionally objected to Satz putting the gun on the ground behind him in straightforward view of the jurors as a substitute of putting it on an proof desk away from them. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the objections.

David S. Weinstein, a Miami legal protection lawyer and former prosecutor who just isn’t concerned within the case, stated the protection believes that since Cruz pleaded responsible, the gun and different proof reminiscent of surveillance video and crime scene images are not related and serve to inflame the jurors’ feelings.

Prosecutors have efficiently argued that such proof is important to show the murders included at the very least one aggravating issue, reminiscent of being dedicated in a merciless or heinous method or throughout a criminal offense that endangered the lives of many individuals.

Crespo additionally testified that Cruz, then 19, had 5 gun magazines remaining within the vest, containing 160 whole bullets. He had fired greater than 100 pictures as he stalked the three-story constructing for seven minutes, firing down hallways and into school rooms. The former Stoneman Douglas scholar, who had been expelled a yr earlier, wounded 17 as well as to the 14 college students and three employees members.

The jurors additionally have been shown images Crespo took of the our bodies of 5 college students and a instructor who died on the third flooring, all shot at shut vary, and images from three autopsies. Those weren’t shown to the gallery, the place a number of mother and father and relations sat, however have been later shown to reporters in personal. As most mass shooters die throughout their assaults and are not introduced to trial, it’s uncommon that such images are seen outdoors of legislation enforcement.

The crime scene images present two women and one boy mendacity useless subsequent to one another within the hallway, a Valentine’s Day stuffed animal subsequent to one lady’s head. One boy mendacity close by was shot 12 occasions, together with 4 occasions within the head. His post-mortem images confirmed gaping wounds to his cranium and shoulder — one feminine juror wiped away tears as these have been shown.

The mother and father of 1 boy and the spouse of a employees member wept because the medical doctors mentioned their member of the family’s post-mortem. Members of different households grasped their arms and rubbed their shoulders, then hugged them when the session ended.

This displaying got here three days after jurors noticed their first graphic crime scene and post-mortem images. The protection has additionally objected to the pictures being shown, saying they’re unneeded and solely meant to arouse the jurors’ anger.

Earlier Monday, the seven-man and five-woman jury and their 10 alternates heard from Uber driver Laura Zecchini, whom Cruz employed to drive him to the school. She stated he appeared nervous in the course of the 13-minute experience and was carrying a big black soft-sided carrying case. Cruz informed Zecchini he was going to his music lesson.

Cruz pleaded responsible in October to 17 counts of first-degree homicide, so the jury will solely determine if he’s sentenced to demise or life with out parole.

His is the deadliest mass capturing in U.S. historical past to attain trial. Nine U.S. gunmen in addition to Cruz, who killed at the very least 17 individuals, died throughout or instantly after their shootings, both by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect within the tenth, the 2019 slaying of 23 individuals at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

When jurors finally get the case, most likely in October or November, they may vote 17 occasions, as soon as for every of the victims, on whether or not to advocate capital punishment.

For every demise sentence, the jury have to be unanimous, or the sentence for that sufferer is life. The jurors are informed that to vote for demise, the prosecution’s aggravating circumstances for that sufferer should, of their judgment, “outweigh” the protection’s mitigators. A juror can even vote for all times out of mercy for Cruz, now 23. During jury choice, the panelists stated beneath oath that they’re able to voting for both sentence.