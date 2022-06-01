Florida schools seek more taxes to raise staff pay. Do they need it?

The massive story: A number of Florida faculty districts — together with these in Hillsborough and Pasco counties — are searching for assist for property tax referendums this fall, as a method to bolster their basic working funds.
It’s not a simple promote, with inflation so extreme nowadays.
Complicating issues is the truth that property values are hovering within the space. As they rise, some purpose, tax collections ought to go up too. Critics need to know why they need to should approve a fee enhance if districts ought to be flush with money.
However It’s not that easy. There are lots of different components at play, a number of imposed by the state, that may restrict districts as their bills develop. Learn on for particulars.
Classical training: The transfer is afoot in Florida to instill classical education in faculties and universities, as a conservative response to what they take into account a progressive curriculum, Salon studies.
Guide challenges: A St. Johns County faculty district committee recommended restrictions on entry to some library books which were challenged by a guardian group, WJXT studies. • A Brevard County highschool instructor has drawn the ire of Mothers for Liberty together with his on-line fundraiser geared toward creating a banned book collection for students, Florida As we speak studies.
Faculty safety: A proposal to tweak Florida’s faculty safety legal guidelines has landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. It doesn’t deal with gun points, however tackles different areas and had bipartisan legislative assist. • The Orange County Faculty Board mentioned methods to improve its safety policies and procedures, WKMG studies.
Worker pay: Palm Seaside County non-instructional workers reached a tentative contract settlement that features raises and bonuses, WPTV studies.
Gender points: With out rationalization, the Seminole County Faculty Board withdrew consideration of a proclamation supporting LGBTQ college students and staff, WKMG studies.
The St. Johns County faculty district is seeing enrollment growth. The Faculty Board accepted seven new attendance zones to assist ease the crunch, WJXT studies.
Colleges are searching for methods to lower utility bills. Two net-zero energy middle schools are set to rise in Miami-Dade County, Miami As we speak studies.
Escambia County’s Warrington Center Faculty is anxiously awaiting its take a look at rating outcomes. If it doesn’t earn a C or higher from the state, it faces conversion to a charter school, the Pensacola Information-Journal studies.
The elimination of the phrases “Good Friday” from a Putnam County faculty district calendar sparked an outcry. The district added it back, the Palatka Each day Information studies.
From the police blotter … A former Broward County instructor was arrested on allegations of getting an inappropriate sexual relationship with a scholar, WSVN studies.
