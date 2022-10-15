Florida Sea Grant helping public better understand Ian’s impact on SWFL waters

GAINESVILLE, Fla — University of Florida scientists with their Florida Sea Grant are helping us better understand Ian’s impact on our Southwest Florida waterways.

One space of curiosity is the removing of boats which can be scattered throughout Southwest Florida from Ian’s storm surge. Recent estimates from FWC put the variety of storm impacted vessels at over 6,000 in state waters and on land. That is 4 and half occasions the variety of boats in want following Hurricane Michael within the Florida Panhandle in 2018. Sea Grant Agent Scott Jackson of Bay County says it could possibly be years earlier than all these boats are dealt with.

“Understanding this could take a really long time,” mentioned Jackson. “So, the priorities have just now shifted toward removal of vessels. And if many potentially have fuel on board or other petroleum products that they are trying to address. Initially, over the last few weeks, they have been just to make sure everyone is ok and accounted for. Those activities are still ongoing, but they are ready to transition addressing some of things you are seeing and if you are boat owner, the things that are on your mind.”

Jackson says to proceed to work together with your insurance coverage firm you probably have a ship and if a vessel on your property that isn’t yours to work together with your native regulation enforcement.

Florida Sea Grant additionally addressed Ian’s impacts to the business fishing trade.

“The San Carlos Island, the Fort Myers Beach shrimp fleet was severely impacted, said UF Marine Resource Economics Specialist Andrew Ropicki. “You are talking about 50 vessels, 3 of which are operational, came through the storm, ok. As I understand it from a call yesterday with FWC and some industry members there, they are up to 4. 4 boats are out shrimping now.”

To put that in perspective, Ropicki says this represents 1 / 4 of the entire Florida trade.

“These are substantial fisheries,” mentioned Ropicki “The Lee County fishery, you are talking about $13 million per year in dockside revenue. To give you an idea, the state of Florida as whole does about $52 million per year in total shrimp revenue.”

While business fishing might want to rebuild their infrastructure, there are additionally considerations about potential algae feeding vitamins Ian launched into waterways.

“Immediately, I might not except some sort of red tide effect,” mentioned Sea Grant Agent Michael Sipos. “But different kinds of algae blooms can grow in different capacities that can have a similar effect of red tides of fish kills, and not be Karenia Brevis. So that might be a bit more likely than red tide, which might occur further down the line. I mean water quality is going to be impacted for couple months, just from what is out there floating around.”

Florida Grant says for people trying to assist the business fishing trade’s restoration, the perfect factor you are able to do is purchase native Florida seafood.

“Really seek out and ask about Florida caught seafood,” mentioned Ropicki. “I mean a lot of the industry is still sidelined, but as they bring production back online, get their boats back in the water and get back out there working, what would help is demand for fresh Florida caught seafood.”