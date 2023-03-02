Florida seeks death penalty for murder suspect in former Queensbury couple’s deaths

QUEENSBURY — The state of Florida is looking for the death penalty in opposition to the alleged assassin of a former Queensbury couple.

Vickie Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was once arrested Jan. 2 through Savannah Police for reportedly stealing the car of 83-year-old Darryl Getman and 80-year-old Sharon Getman. The couple have been discovered slain in their Florida house on New Year’s Day.















Following an investigation, Williams was once charged with two counts of capital legal first-degree murder, legal third-degree robbery of statutory assets, and legal third-degree grand robbery auto.

According to a testimony of possible reason filed in the case, the couple was once discovered stabbed to death in the doorway in their house. Darryl’s post-mortem confirmed indicators of defensive wounds, police stated.

Documents from Lake County Court stated the state filed for the death penalty on Feb. 23.

“Based on the facts known by the state at this time, the state intends to seek the death penalty in the event the defendant is found guilty of first-degree murder,” the attention stated.

The nerve-racking components Florida intends to turn out in order to hunt the death penalty come with Williams being up to now convicted of some other capital legal or of a legal involving the use or risk of violence to any individual, the truth that the crime was once dedicated for pecuniary acquire and that the legal was once particularly heinous, atrocious, or merciless, and extra, in line with the attention.

Williams pleaded no longer responsible on Jan. 10 to the 2 capital legal counts and the rely of grand robbery auto.

A plea negotiations convention is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. and Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for March 20 at 1:30 p.m. in line with courtroom data.

Services might be held for the Getmans on March 13, at Alan J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora, Florida. Calling hours will start at 10 a.m. with a carrier to apply.

The Getmans lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for about 15 years and on the time in their death had two grownup youngsters, Brittany and Anthony Getman.