Florida sees lowest citrus production in over 80 years

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The U.S Department of Agriculture estimates Florida growers will fill almost 45 million packing containers of oranges, grapefruit and specialty crops for the 2021-2022 harvesting season.

It’s the lowest production since across the begin of World War II.

For the 2020-2021 season, Florida’s citrus trade produced almost 58 million packing containers. The downward development has been ongoing for 20 years.

Citrus farmers shared “citrus greening” has contributed to the decline. It’s an incurable bacterial illness that Polk County Citrus Farmer, Christian Spinosa, mentioned kills the crop.

“This year was a little bit different with greening, we saw a lot more fruit drop before the end of the year last year and then as we transitioned into 2022, we got hit by several freezes and weather events, so we lost a lot of fruit,” Spinosa mentioned.