Florida sees signs of a COVID surge, but hospitals coping so far

There are many warning indicators that Florida could also be within the grip of one other COVID-19 surge.
Greater than three-quarters of Floridians dwell in counties at “excessive” danger of COVID-19, in accordance with federal information launched Thursday. Final week, half the state’s residents lived in high-risk areas.
That features the Tampa Bay area. Meaning residents ought to all put on masks in public indoor areas, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and get examined if they’ve signs.
”Based mostly on new instances per week and hospitalization going up, meaning it’s time to start out defending ourselves with a masks after we go indoors or in crowded areas,” mentioned Laura Arline, a health care provider of inner drugs and pediatrics and BayCare’s chief high quality officer.
The variety of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up, too, by practically 20%. The state’s positivity fee is sort of 20%, the best fee in 4 months.
Florida recorded 71,797 infections previously week — a median of 10,257 instances per day. That’s up 7.5% from the week earlier than.
That’s seemingly an undercount of Florida’s COVID-19 infections, nonetheless. It’s more durable than ever to measure the virus’s unfold. Widespread testing isn’t any extra. Many depend on at-home exams, the outcomes of which aren’t reported to well being officers. A backlog in testing attributable to the lengthy Memorial Day weekend may be holding again case counts.
The rise in instances has slowed in current weeks. Nonetheless, it’s too quickly to inform whether or not meaning the surge is over, mentioned College of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if it begins to plateau,” he mentioned, as a result of there could also be “a lot constructed up immunity in our communities.”
Salemi mentioned Memorial Day weekend may additionally find yourself prolonging the uptick in infections, as vacation gatherings usually gasoline COVID-19 transmission.
Summer season itself can be an element: Previously two years, infections are likely to rise with the temperature as Florida’s summer time warmth drives individuals indoors.
Take a look at positivity jumped to 19.3% final week — up from 18.3% the week earlier than. The state is recording the fewest take a look at outcomes for the reason that begin of the pandemic, which may contribute to excessive positivity charges.
Florida hospitals reported 2,465 confirmed COVID-19 sufferers Thursday. That’s a 20% improve from the two,068 sufferers being handled the week earlier than.
Native hospitals are seeing the identical improve in sufferers.
BayCare reported treating 160 COVID-19 sufferers at its hospitals as of Friday, up by about 100 from one month in the past, mentioned Arline, the BayCare physician.
The uptick is much less marked at Tampa Common Hospital, which reported 35 sufferers with COVID-19 as of Friday, eight greater than three weeks in the past.
A lot of the instances BayCare is treating had been contaminated by the BA2.12.1 variant, Arline mentioned, a descendant of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.
Arline mentioned hospitalization charges are nonetheless low in comparison with the delta surge in the summertime of 2021 as a result of this model of the virus isn’t as virulent. However it’s extremely contagious and will match delta’s caseloads, though a extra correct variety of infections could also be unknown due to the elevated use of house exams, she mentioned.
“That is essentially the most contagious model we’ve ever had on the market,” Arline mentioned. “We’re going right into a surge — little question.”
In contrast to different surges, nonetheless, our defenses towards this one are weaker. Vaccines are much less efficient at stopping an infection, and whereas they’ll nonetheless stave off illness and loss of life, immunity wanes over time. Those that haven’t gotten a booster, or had been vaccinated months in the past, are susceptible.
The present surge is probably lethal for the aged, immunocompromised and people with current well being situations, teams that make up the overwhelming majority of these being handled in BayCare hospitals.
That’s why it’s nonetheless necessary to get vaccinated or get the most recent booster, Arline mentioned. COVID-19 vaccines, she mentioned, are nonetheless extremely efficient at stopping extreme signs, hospitalization and loss of life from this variant.
If there’s a sliver of optimistic information, it’s that Florida hospitals are much less prone to be overwhelmed. Statewide there have been 4.6 instances as many COVID-19 sufferers on the peak of the omicron wave in January.
“I definitely don’t count on hospitalizations to get close to earlier peaks in Florida,” Salemi mentioned.
Instances employees author Sam Ogozalek contributed to this report.
