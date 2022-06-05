Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff launched his retirement amid criticism that he moved outdoors the Jacksonville area no matter a county structure requiring that he keep there.

In a press launch, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams talked about Thursday that he did not want to handle a courtroom battle over his switch a 12 months up to now to neighboring Nassau County.

“After some consideration, I’ve determined {that a} court docket battle over my residency wouldn’t be good for our group,” Williams talked about in a press launch. “I’m pleased with my 31 years of service to this Metropolis and am excited a few new chapter and new challenges.”

Williams had initially argued that state regulation does not require a sheriff to remain inside the county they serve, nonetheless the Jacksonville structure notably requires it.

The Jacksonville Metropolis Council will preserve a selected meeting Monday to set a date in August for a selected election to fill the sheriff’s time interval.