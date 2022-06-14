Florida sheriff’s captain fired days after weapons incident at Parkland school: report

NEWYou can now hearken to Fox News articles!

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office commander in Parkland, Florida has been fired, days after loaded weapons have been discovered at a constitution college by a college useful resource officer.

The sheriff’s workplace advised Parkland Talk that Capt. Craig Calavetta was let go Monday. Fox News has reached out to the legislation enforcement company.

Calavetta started his greater than 30-year profession as a Parkland public security officer and rose to the rank of Parkland Division captain. In 2021, he was chosen as district chief, Parkland’s high legislation enforcement official, in accordance with the report.

A motive for the dismissal was not disclosed.

His departure got here 11 days after two weapons belonging to the principal of Somerset Parkland Academy have been present in a field on June 2.

The weapons have been discovered by a Broward Sheriff’s Office college useful resource officer, who then handed the invention over to investigators. They decided that the weapons belonged to the college’s principal, Geyler Castro, Fox affiliate, WSVN-TV reported.

No college students got here into contact with the weapons, the sheriff’s workplace the news outlet, though dad and mom weren’t notified in regards to the incident till 24 hours later.

The constitution college is situated not removed from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, the place a mass capturing in 2018 left 17 individuals lifeless and injured 17 others. It shouldn’t be operated by Broward County Public Schools.