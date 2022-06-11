Florida Silver Alert issued for man, 85, missing from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 85-year-old man reported missing from Kissimmee, in response to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Kissimmee Police Department.
Frank Elkins was final seen at 2:30 a.m. within the space of the 2300 block of Robert Court, officers stated. Elkins has white hair and brown eyes, is 5 toes 7 inches tall, weighs 210 kilos and was reportedly carrying a purple shirt and blue denims when he was final seen.
Elkins could also be touring in a light-weight brown or silver 2003 GMC Yukon with Florida tag II77LZ, officers stated. Kissimmee police shared the next picture of a automobile just like Elkins’ on Twitter.
Anyone with data of Elkins’ whereabouts was urged to contact FDLE, or Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or 911.
This is a growing story. Check again with News 6 for the most recent updates.
