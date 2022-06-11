Florida Silver Alert issued for man, 85, missing from Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 85-year-old man reported missing from Kissimmee, in response to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Kissimmee Police Department.

Frank Elkins was final seen at 2:30 a.m. within the space of the 2300 block of Robert Court, officers stated. Elkins has white hair and brown eyes, is 5 toes 7 inches tall, weighs 210 kilos and was reportedly carrying a purple shirt and blue denims when he was final seen.

Elkins could also be touring in a light-weight brown or silver 2003 GMC Yukon with Florida tag II77LZ, officers stated. Kissimmee police shared the next picture of a automobile just like Elkins’ on Twitter.

A 2003 gentle brown / silver GMC Yukon, just like the automobile Elkins could also be driving, Kissimmee police stated. (Kissimmee Police Department)

Anyone with data of Elkins’ whereabouts was urged to contact FDLE, or Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333 or 911.

Frank Elkins, 85, was reported missing Saturday out of Kissimmee. (Kissimmee Police Department)

